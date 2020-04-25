From Staff Reports
Longview picked up a pair of superlative honors – including the league’s Most Valuable Player – adding five first team picks, four second team selections and a pair of honorable mention accolades – with the release of the District 11-6A All-District Soccer Team for 2020.
Jesus Galvan was named the district’s top player, and Raul Torrez earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors for the Lobos in a vote by the district’s coaches.
The Lobos were 17-4-2 overall and 7-2-1 in district play when the season was halted with two games remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galvan scored 27 goals this season, one shy of tying the single season Lobo record. The 2018 and 2019 district Offensive MVP finished his high school career with 69 goals, breaking the previous school-record of 64.
Torrez also turned in a record-setting career for the Lobos, finishing with 41 career shutouts to break the old record of 38. Torrez was the district’s MVP a year ago and was the league’s top goalkeeper in 2017 and 2018.
Other district superlatives went to Mesquite’s Lenny Andrade (Offensive MVP), Mesquite’s Sammy Navarrete (Defensive MVP), Tyler Lee’s Noe Robles and Mesquite’s Kevin Parra (Midfielder), Rockwall-Heath’s Zach Siebert (Utility), North Mesquite’s Jonathan Dominguez (Newcomer) and Mesquite’s Philip El-Aya (Coach)
Lobos earning first team all-district honors were junior midfielder/forward Alejandro Rojas-Monsivais, junior midfielder Sergio Landin, senior forward Juan Gimenez, junior defender Jesus Ramirez and senior defender Christopher Perez.
Second team selections for the Lobos were senior midfielder Servio Oviedo, senior midfielder/forward Victor Cruz, senior defender Victor Mendoza and junior midfielder Fransisco Hernandez.
Bryson Sumrow, a senior defender, and Mere Jesso, a senior goalkeeper, were honorable mention selections for Longview.