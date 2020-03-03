GIRLS
HEATH 2, LONGVIEW 1: ROCKWALL - The Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks took a 2-0 lead and held on for a 2-1 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday in District 11-6A action.
Alexandra Sanchez scored the lone Longview goal off an assist from Abigail Archer at the 32-minute mark of the second half, but the Lady Lobos couldn't find the net for the equalizer.
Gabby Casimiro and Kyla Johnson were listed as top defenders for Longview (15-4-3, 6-3), which will visit North Mesquite on Friday.
The Lady Lobo JV tied, 2-2.
PINE TREE 3, JOHN TYLER 1: Sophie Fisher scored twice, sister Meredith Fisher added a goal and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates moved to 6-4 in district play with a 3-1 win over John Tyler.
Leorah Haesecke, Brilee Moore and Jessica Garcia all handed out assists for Pine Tree, which avenged an earlier 2-1 loss to John Tyler with Tuesday's win.
Abbi Walker worked in goal for the Lady Pirates, and Sam Corona and Gracie Roberts were defensive standouts.
The PT JV won 5-1.
Pine Tree visits Whitehouse on Friday.
SPRING HILL 8, TATUM 1: Karsyn Bowden recorded a hat trick with a couple of extras, Jayme Dowell handed out two assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rolled past Tatum, 8-1, at Panther Stadium.
Bowden found the back of the net five times, and Marissa Seyer, Hannah Yoder and Ana Vizueth all chipped in with goals for the Lady Panthers. Alexis Grubb, Yoder and Vizueth all contributed assists.
Yuvia Vasquez scored the lone goal for Tatum.
Spring Hill will host Gladewater on Friday.
SABINE 7, WASKOM 0: LIBERTY CITY - Sierrah Richter and Dahjah Lewis combined to score six goals, Sunne Faulkner worked the shutout in goal for Sabine and the Lady Cardinals earned a 7-0 win over Waskom on Monday.
Lewis scored the first two goals of the contest off assists by Richter and Greta Taylor, and then Richter found the back of the net twice before the half off dishes from Hadlee Waggoner and Lewis.
In the second half, Richter scored twice - both off assists from Lewis - and Lewis hit the net again off a dish from Taylor.
Lewis now has 30 goals and 10 assists on the year. Richter has scored 24 times and assisted on 27 goals.
The Lady Cardinals host Tatum on Friday.
BOYS
LONGVIEW 3, ROCKWALL-HEATH 1: Rockwall-Heath struck early but it was all Longview from there as the Lobos grabbed a crucial District 11-6A match over the Hawks, 3-1, at Lobo Stadium.
Heath, the third place team in 11-6A behind the Lobos, scored 12 minutes into the match but sophomore Edgar Mata drained the equalizer off an assist from Jesus Galvan with 8:37 left in the first half.
Galvan then capitalized on a Hawk defensive error to put the Lobos up 2-1 five minutes into the second half. After a back-and-forth second half, Galvan drained his second of the night with 41 seconds left to clinch the 3-1 win for the Lobos.
Longview's JV grabbed a 2-1 win over Heath.
The Lobos host North Mesquite on Friday at the LHS Grass Complex
JOHN TYLER 4, PINE TREE 2: TYLER - The John Tyler Lions doubled up on Pine Tree on Tuesday, earning a 4-2 win over the Pirates.
Jailyn Ryan scores his first varsity goal in the loss for the Pirates off a corner kick. Brandt Herber added a goal off an assist from Jassiel Rivera. Octavio Jacquez recorded 16 saves in the loss.
The Pirates will host Whitehouse on Friday.
JACKSONVILLE 4, MARSHALL 1: MARSHALL - The Jacksonville Indians broke a scoreless halftime deadlock with an early second-half goal and went on to earn a 4-1 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Tuesday.
Jacksonville built a 3-0 lead before Hector Rios scored for Marshall.
The Jacksonville JV won 4-1.
Marshall visits John Tyler on Friday.
LATE MONDAY
SABINE 8, WASKOM 1: LIBERTY CITY - Brothers Fernando and Lalo Jaimes scored four goals apiece, Clayton Simmons assisted on three of the goals and Sabine rolled to an 8-1 win over Waskom on Monday.
Fernando Jaimesassisted on one goal, with Sammy Acosta adding two assists and Ty Francisco, a defender, adding an assist on a throw-in to Fernando Jaimes early in the first half.
Sabine (14-7-2, 5-2) will return to action on Friday at home against Tatum.