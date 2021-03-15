One day after watching the Longview Lady Lobos earn a district title, the Longview Lobos claimed their own league championship on Saturday with a 5-0 win over Marshall.
The Lobos took the lead with 15 minutes remaining when Fredrick Acosta poked the ball past the Marshall keeper.
Acosta made it 2-0 early in the second when the keeper deflected his shot into the net.
Other goals came from Alejandro Rojas, Johnny Castanon and Arturo Gurrola, thanks to crosses from Jesus Ramirez, Francisco Hernandez and Chance Williams.
Alexis Olvera and Erik Torrez worked the shutout in goal for the Lobos.
Longview will face crosstown rival Pine Tree at 6 p.m. tonight at home to close out the regular season. Mount Pleasant will finish second in the district race, and Pine Tree has clinched the third spot.
Hallsville will take on Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to settle the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Lobo JV defeated Marshall 7-1 on Saturday.