District rivals Longview and Sulphur Springs will meet for the third time this season, but this time around it’s about more than just league bragging rights.
Longview (19-5-1) and Sulphur Springs (17-10-1) will tangle in a 7 p.m. Class 5A Region II regional quarterfinal soccer playoff match at Eagle Stadium in Lindale. The Lobos are in the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, and Sulphur Springs is in the third round of the postseason for the first time since 2013.
The Lobos have pitched shutouts against Tyler (4-0) and Joshua (2-0) to open postseason play, giving Longview six straight shutouts and 14 blank sheets on the season.
On Tuesday, Longview broke a scoreless tie with a Freddie Acosta goal at the 8:28 mark, and got an insurance goal from Chino Rojas five minutes later. Rojas had two goals and an assist in the playoff opener against Tyler.
Sulphur Springs is coming off a 4-2 win over Red Oak on Tuesday. That score was knotted at 2-2 at the end of regulation play, and the Wildcats scored twice in the first overtime.
Longview won both regular season meetings against Sulphur Springs, earning a 1-0 win at Sulphur Springs on Jan. 29 and a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 27.
Tickets for tonight’s game (cash only: $5 or adults, $3 for students) will be sold at the gate. Face masks are required.
NOTES: The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs extended their season on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Pleasant Grove. The Lady Bulldogs (20-7-1) will meet Bullard at noon on Friday in Whitehouse ... Kilgore’s boys fell 1-0 to Pittsburg to end the year wit ha 22-3-4 record ... Sabine’s girls fell to North Lamar, 2-1, on Tuesday in area play.