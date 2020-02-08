LATE FRIDAY
■ ROCKWALL-HEATH 2, LONGVIEW 1: ROCKWALL — Heath converted on two free kicks, the second coming with 17 minutes left in regulation, to hand Longview its third loss of the season and first in District 11-6A action, 2-1, on Friday night.
The Hawks opened up the scoring with 15 minutes left in the first half on a free kick from just outside the box.
Twenty minutes into the second half, Jesus Galvan took a cross from Sergio Landin and delivered the equalizer. The Lobos had several scoring opportunities come up empty in the second half and a second Heath free kick would be the difference.
Longview (12-3-2, 2-1 in 11-6A) visits North Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Lobo junior varsity team tied Heath, 1-1.
from staff reports