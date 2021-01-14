Host team Longview dropped a 3-0 decision to Lufkin on Thursday in the opening round of the 2021 Lobo Invitational.
In other varsity action on Thursday, it was Henderson 2, Chapel Hill 1; Jacksonville 1, Forney 0 and Irving McArthur 4, Tyler Legacy 1.
In JV action, it was Tyler 7, Henderson 1; Jacksonville 2, Longview JV B 0; Longview JV A 3, Forney 0 and Lufkin 1, Tyler Legacy 1.
Today’s schedule at Lobo Stadium has Longview JV B vs. Tyler at 10 a.m., New Summerfield vs. Henderson (varsity) at noon Lufkin JV vs. Longview JV A at 2 p.m., Lufkin vs. Irving McArthur (varsity) at 4 p.m. and Longview vs. Legacy (varsity) at 6 p.m.
At the Lobo Soccer Complex, it’s Henderson JV vs. Jacksonville at 10 a.m., Jacksonville vs. Chapel Hill (varsity) at noon, Forney JV vs. Tyler Legacy at 2 p.m. and Hallsville vs. Forney (varsity) at 4 p.m.