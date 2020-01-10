Longview capitalized on chances and missed out on a few to start the annual Lobo Invitational soccer tournament.
After grabbing a 3-0 win over Forney to open action on Thursday, the Lobos settled for 2-2 draw with Lufkin on Friday and then grabbed a 1-0, weather-shortened win over Jacksonville.
In Thursday's opener, senior captain Jesus Galvan started off a a three-goal pair of days with an opening goal off an assist from Victor Cruz. Sergio Landin and Juan Gimenez then connected twice and Raul Torrez worked the shutout in the net in the 3-0 win.
Friday's opener against Lufkin was one of missed opportunities for the Lobos, who are currently 6-1-1 on the season.
After two quality looks in the first 10 minutes, the Lobos went up 1-0 with 24:50 showing off a corner kick from Landin to Cruz, who headed in the set piece from near range.
A breakaway attack came up empty less than a minute later and the Panthers got the equalizer on a long-range goal that bounced in off the top crossbar just past the midway point of the first half.
In the 27th minute, Galvan put a ball in the air at 25 yards out, skirted the defender and drilled his second goal of the tournament from 10 yards away for a 2-1 Lobo lead. Another missed chance with seven minutes remaining carried the 2-1 lead into halftime.
The early goings of the second half was a flurry of near misses for Longview, who out-shot Lufkin, 13-4, with eight shots coming on target.
A Galvan shot on a one-on-one was scooped by the Lufkin keeper and a Juan Gimenez missile drilled the crossbar.
Lufkin then got the equalizer on a short-range goal with 16:25. The Lobos had three shots on target the rest of the way amid a few quality looks and Torrez denied a free kick with 7:15 left for the 2-2 day.
Galvan connected on the lone goal in Friday afternoon's match against Jacksonville that was cut short due to inclement weather, which cancelled the rest of Friday's action.
Action resumes in the Invitational today at Lobo Stadium.