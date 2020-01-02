BOYS
■ LOBOS NOTCH TWO WINS IN FORNEY: FORNEY — The Longview Lobos rolled to one victory and eked out another Thursday at the Forney Tournament.
Alejandro Rojas Monsivais found the back of the net three times as the Lobos coasted to an 8-0 whitewash of Corsicana in the opener.
Jesus Galvan and Fredrick Acosta each netted two goals.
Juan Gimenez, Victor Cruz and Francisco Hernandez all finished with single tallies. Raul Torrez turned in a shutout as goalie.
Longview jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second game and managed to hold on for a 2-1 victory against Lakeview Centennial.
Gimenez put the Lobos up off a cross from Alejandro Monsivais at the 25:00 mark. Three minutes into the second half, Monsivais added an insurance goal off a free kick after Galvan was fouled outside the box.
The Lobos face Richardson Pearce in a 10:30 a.m. start today at Jackrabbit Stadium.
■ HENDERSON 0, JOHN TYLER 0: PALESTINE — In the season-opener for both teams, Henderson and John Tyler battled to a 0-0 deadlock at the Palestine Tournament.
Henderson will face Tyler Christian at 8 a.m. and Captain Shreve at 2 p.m. today.
GIRLS
■ PINE TREE GAINS A SPLIT WITH VISTA RIDGE: KILLEEN — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened the 2020 soccer season with a split against Vista Ridge at the Killeen Tournament.
Pine Tree scored a 5-0 shutout of the Vista Ridge JV in the opener and were on the short end of a 2-0 blanking to the VR varsity in the nightcap.
Meredith Fisher and Sayge Lohman each netted two goals in the opener, while Jessica Garcia managed the other score.
Grace Roberts and Catherine Maximo had assists in the win, while Abbi Walker got the shutout in goal.
VR scored both its goals in the early stages of the first and second half to notch a 2-0 win. Brilee Moore was cited for solid play in midfield for the Lady Pirates.
Pine Tree (1-1) faces Harker Heights in a 2 p.m. kick today.
■ LADY LOBOS OPEN SEASON WITH DRAW: WYLIE — The Longview Lady Lobos had eight ties in 2019 and started the 2020 campaign off with a stalemate against Forney in the Wylie Tournament.
Longview managed five shots on goal and solid defensive performances were turned in by Alexandra Rojas, Caroline Henderson and Alexandra Sanchez. Mallory Burgess was stout in goal for the Lady Lobos.
The Lady Lobos (0-0-1) face Wylie today at 3 p.m.