from staff reports
MESQUITE — Four players found the back of the net as Longview opened the season with a 4-0 win over former district opponent Mesquite Horn on Monday in Mesquite.
Longview scored in the final minute of the opening half and connected three times in the second.
Francisco Hernandez, Frederick Acosta, Edgar Mata and Jared Zuniga had goals for Longview. Acosta and Hernandez had assists as well, joining Chance Williamd and Johnathan Castanon.
Alexis Olvera and Eric Torrez worked the shutout in the net for Longview, who take on Mesquite to open the Forney tournament on Thursday.
Longview’s JV A-team tied 0-0 and the JV B-team notched a 3-0 win.