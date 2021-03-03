The Longview Lobos rallied for a 2-1 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday to maintain the lead in the District 15-5A race.
Hallsville took the lead with a 35-yard shot midway through the first half, but the Lobos drew even three minutes before the half after a great cross from Alejandro Rojas found Fredy Acosta inside the 6-yard box to equalize.
Pancho Hernandez fed Rojas and Rojas drilled the ball home from long range 15 minutes into the second half to give the Lobos the win.
Longview (12-5-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the district, will visit Mount Pleasant on Saturday. The Lobos are one point ahead of the Tigers in the district race.