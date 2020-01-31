BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 7, MIDLOTHIAN 1: Jesus Galvan had his hat trick plus one at the half for the Lobos as Longview moved to 10-2-2 on the season with a 7-1 rout of Midlothian.
Chino Monsivais added a first-half goal for the Lobos for a 5-0 lead. Jesus Ramirez, Monsivais, Sergio Landin and Victor Cruz (2) all had assists.
In the second half, Freddie Acosta scored off an assist from Judah Morales, and the final goal came from Tito Gimenez.
The Lobos outshot Midlothian 20-11, and Raul Torrez continued his solid season with eight saves.
Longview resumes district play at home on Tuesday against Mesquite Horn.
The Lobo JV tied at 2-2 and is now 12-0-1 on the year.
■ JACKSONVILLE 3, PINE TREE 2: JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville opened district play with a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Mitchalin Ford and Erik Gonzalez scored the goals for Pine Tree, which had 11 shots — five being on goal. Octavio Jacquez had eight saves, and Luis Torres and Edgar Bocanegra were defensive standouts.
The Pirate JV dropped a 1-0 decision.
The Pirates host Hallsville on Tuesday.
■ WHITEHOUSE 4, MARSHALL 1: WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse scored just before the half to take a 1-0 lead and added two quick goals after the break to notch a 4-1 win over Marshall in the district opener for both teams.
Avial Jaimes scored the lone goal for Marshall (1-3, 0-1), which will host Lufkin on Tuesday.
The Marshall JV earned a 2-0 win.
GIRLS
■ PINE TREE 4, JACKSONVILLE 0: Meredith Fisher and Sayge Lohman scored two goals apiece, Leorah Haesecke and Eden Antonisse handed out assists and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 4-0 win over Jacksonville.
The Lady Pirates, who got a shutout in goal from Abbi Walker and standout defensive efforts from Grace Robertsf and Catherine Maximo, led 3-0 at halftime.
Jacksonville won the JV contest, 1-0.
The Lady Pirates (5-3, 1-0) will visit Hallsville on Tuesday.
■ SABINE 3, CENTER 0: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals broke a scoreless halftime deadlock with three goals after intermission, earning a 3-0 win over the Center Lady Roughriders.
Sierrah Richter put Sabine on the board at the 20-minute mark of the second half off an assist from Dahjah Lewis, and then Lewis found the back of the net three minutes later off a dish from Richter.
Richter finished off her big night with her second goal following a long pass by Hadlee Waggoner
Kamryn Mann had four saves in the shutout for Sabine (4-3-1), which will visit Carthage next Friday.