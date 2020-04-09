Raul Torrez and Jesus Galvan are already locked in some individual all-time Lobo soccer records.
The senior duo — along with the rest of the team — were well on their way to setting a few more and playing for another district title when play was halted.
Halted, not canceled, for now.
“I’m a big believer so I know that everything happens for a reason,” Torrez, whose 41 career shutouts in goal for the Lobos is a program record, said this past week. “It’s out of our hands but I’m remembering back on the memories and holding out hope that we can play again.
“Right now, I’m hoping and praying.”
Currently, all University Interscholastic League athletic activities are on hold until May 4, when an executive order from Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain closed expires.
The UIL has maintained that once schools re-open, there will be an acclimatization period before games take place. The governing body is committed to playing out the state championships, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
Deputy executive director Jamey Harrison said this past Sunday that the UIL has plans “that would allow us to complete all of our state championship activities for this academic year, should that opportunity present itself,” according to a report from the Morning News’ Greg Riddle.
The Lobos sit at 17-4-2 overall this season and 7-2-1 in District 11-6A action with two regular-season games remaining, including a highly anticipated match with 11-6A leader Mesquite with heavy district title implications on the line.
As a team, the Lobos sit one win away from the most wins in a season and are a handful of goals from setting the team record for goals scored in a season. Galvan already clinched the career mark for goals scored and is one goal away from tying the single-season mark.
Since the season was halted, Torrez said the team has scattered but is remaining in contact and working out individually while waiting on the call.
“I know that a lot of the guys are going to work with their families or dads at their family businesses,” Torrez said. “We’re talking and working out.
“We’re just staying in shape and just praying that all of this settles down with the hope that the season resumes.”
Torrez’ future is locked in. The goalkeeper has signed to continue his career at Murray State. Recently, Torrez was selected to compete in the 2020 Southeast All-American High School Soccer Showcase, an event set for June 11-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I know how good I can be in my spot but I can never take all of the credit,” Torrez said. “Since my freshman year, I’ve always had such a strong defense in front of me. I had the same guys for three year and this year we had a new line but we were really working great together. They’ve saved me and I’ve saved them.
“It’s just a team effort.”
A record-setting team effort for the Lobos.