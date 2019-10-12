Soccer’s popularity and recognition has been on the rise across the United States in recent years. That’s never been more evident than in the women’s game where the United States women’s national team won their second straight World Cup this past summer.
There are young ladies across the fruited plain dreaming of becoming the next Alex Morgan and representing the United States on the soccer field.
A trio of East Texas ladies are determined to make those dreams become reality. DaNaucia “D.J.” Johnson, Indy Salazar and Abby Alba were recently selected to participate in the Olympic Development Program for US Youth Soccer.
The prestigious honor is awarded to club participants that qualify among a field of over 100 entrants. The teams, comprised of 36 players, allow the opportunity to represent a region against players from other regions across the country. The ODP is an identifying program of choice for players and coaches with a focus on development, according to their website.
Johnson, a 13-year-old 7th grader at Pine Tree, along with Salazar, a 12-year-old 7th grader from Judson, will participate in the 05 division. Alba, a 10-year-old fifth grader at New Diana, is in the 09 division. This represents the specific age groups the girls participate in.
Players are afforded three opportunities to try out in order to qualify. Those fortunate enough to make the squad compete regionally with the possibility of advancing to the national level.
“I think this program will help them develop. When you go out and compete against all those Dallas girls that’s a huge benefit. The program has been been around as along as I can remember” said coach Juan Alba, who coaches his daughter, Abby.
The young Alba didn’t even want to play soccer as a young child. Her preference was to be a princess. That all changed when she started tagging along to practice with her dad to watch her older brother.
“After watching all the older boys play, it just looked like fun and something I wanted to do,” she said. “I guess I grew out of wanting to be a princess and started learning more about soccer. My goal is to one day play for the U.S. women’s team.”
John Finney, who coaches Johnson and Salazar, emphasized the amount of hard work put in by all three young ladies as key them landing spots in this exclusive program.
“Soccer has always been a passion. It’s a great team sport that build teamwork and learning work together,” Finney explained. “I’ve coached D.J. and Indy since they were six years old.
Johnson picked up soccer at age four and has been playing club since age six. She also excels on the track and is a member of the East Texas Track Club and participated in the Junior Olympics. But make no mistake, her love is soccer.
“I got my motivation after watching the world cup several years ago. That’s really been my inspiration. I was a little stunned and surprised when I found out about the ODP,” Johnson said. “I’m very grateful to make it. It gives me an opportunity to get my name out there. My dream is to be a U.S.A. soccer player when I grow up.”
Salazar grew up watching her older sister Lexi excel on the soccer field and gained an appreciation for the sport at a very young age.
“I would always go watch her games and she was so into it. That motivated me and I fell in love with it. I was shocked (to make the ODP). I tried out last year and didn’t make it,” Salazar explained. “I had no words. My parents were so excited and I was just shocked. But I’m really excited about the chance to compete.”