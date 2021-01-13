The Longview Lobos, coming off a fifth-place finish in the 16-team Forney Tournament over the weekend, will return to action today by hosting the annual Lobo Invitational.
The 10-team varsity and 8-team junior varsity tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. with games at Lobo Stadium and the Lobo Soccer Complex.
Longview is scheduled to face Lufkin at 4 p.m. today at Lobo Stadium, Tyler Legacy at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lobo Stadium and Irving McArthur at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Lobo Soccer Complex.
Longview finished with a 3-1 record at the Forney Tournament, closing with a 4-1 win over Mesquite Poteet, and will bring a 4-1 record into this weekend's tournament.
Today's schedule has:
(Lobo Stadium): Tyler JV vs. Henderson JV, 10 a.m.; Henderson vs. Chapel Hill, noon; Forney vs. Jacksonville, 2 p.m.; Lufkin vs. Longview, 4 p.m.; Irving McArthur vs. Legacy, 6 p.m.; (Soccer complex): Longview JVB vs. Jacksonville JV, 10 a.m.; Longview JVA vs. Forney JV, noon; Legacy JV vs. Lufkin JV, 2 p.m.; Hallsville vs. New Summerfield, 4 p.m.; Longview JVB vs. Henderson JV, 6 p.m.
LADY LOBOS
Longview will participate in the Lufkin Lady Pack Shwcase today through Saturday, facing Lufkin at 5 p.m. today, Athens at 1 p.m. on Friday and Legacy at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Lady Lobo JV is set to face Lufkin's JV at 3 p.m. today, Cleveland's JV at 3 p.m. on Friday and Legacy's JV at noon on Saturday.
PINE TREE
The Pine Tree Pirates will participate in the 11th annual Wildcat Classic in Palestine this weekend, playing twice today with contests against Whitehouse at 4 p.m. and Palestine at 7 p.m.
The Pirates are scheduled to take on Kaufman at 4 p.m. on Friday and battle Mexia at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The championship match is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Kilgore will also compete in the Wildcat Classic, meeting Waco La Vega at 10 a.m. and Lindale at 2:30 p.m. today, Mabank at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Nacogdoches at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
TATUM
Tatum, Spring Hill, Sabine, Bullard, Mineola, Pittsburg, Pleasant Grove and Hudson will all battle in the Tatum Invitational (boys) this weekend.
Today's schedule has Tatum vs. Pittsburg, 8 a.m.; Bullard vs. Hudson, 9:10 a..; Sabine vs. Mineola, 10:20 a.m.; Spring Hill vs. Pleasant Grove, 11:30 a.m.; Bullard vs. Pittsburg, 12:40 p.m.; Spring Hill vs. Hudson, 1:50 p.m.; Sabine vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m.; Tatum vs. Mineola, 4:10 p.m.