Fifteen varsity games and 12 junior varsity matches are scheduled over the next three days at Lobo Stadium and the Longview Soccer Complex (grass field) as Longview plays host to the annual Lady Lobo Showcase.
Host team Longview will battle former district rival Tyler Legacy at 6 p.m. today to close out the first day of the tournament. Those two teams met on Saturday in the Lufkin Tournament, with Legacy earning a 4-1 win.
Joining the Lady Lobos and Lady Red Raiders in varsity competition will be Palestine, Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, Whitehouse, Sabine and Texas High.
Longview, Legacy (2 teams), Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Jacksonville and Texas High will battle in JV action.
The varsity games will be played at Lobo Stadium, while JV matches are set for the Lobo Soccer Complex.
Today’s varsity schedule has Palestine vs. Nacogdoches at 10 a.m., Mount Pleasant vs. Lufkin at noon, Legacy vs. Whitehouse at 2 p.m., Sabine vs. Texas High at 4 p.m. and Longview vs. Legacy at 6 p.m. to close out the first day of action.
The JV slate has Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches at 10 a.m., Palestine vs. Jacksonville at noon, Texas High vs. Legacy 2 at 2 p.m. and Longview vs. Legacy 1 at 4 p.m.
Longview’s varsity is scheduled to meet Nacogdoches on the grass field at 6 p.m. on Friday and then face Lufkin at noon and Whitehouse at 6 p.m. back at Lobo Stadium on Saturday.
The Longview JV meets Nacogdoches at 4 p.m. on Friday and Jacksonville at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the grass field.
The Lady Lobo varsity defeated Lufkin (9-0) and Athens (12-0) before falling to Legacy at the Lufkin Tournament last weekend.
LOBOSLongview will participate in the Lufkin Panther Showcase today through Saturday.
The Lobos are scheduled to face Nacogdoches at 6 p.m. today, Jacksonville at 4 p.m. on Friday and College Park at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday — with all games set for Jase Magers Field.