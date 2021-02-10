From Staff Reports
It took a couple of thrilling finishes, but both Longview High School soccer teams now sit atop the standings in District 15-5A standings following Tuesday night’s action.
The Lobos needed overtime, but came away with a 4-3 win over Mount Pleasant at the Longview grass complex.
Longview’s girls scored a second-half goal to earn a 1-0 win at Mount Pleasant.
BOYS
The Lobos took a 1-0 lead 30 minutes in when Jonny Castanon scored off an assist from Diego Enriguez. Castanon’s goal from 25 yards out beat the outstretched Tiger goalkeeper to give Longview a 1-0 halftime lead.
Mount Pleasant equalized a minute into the second half from the penalty spot, but Longview recaptured the lead thanks to a Fransisco Hernandez cross that Royce McConnell drove home with 30 minutes left in regulation for a 2-1 Lobo lead.
Mount Pleasant tied it again, and that began a late goal frenzy.
Hernandez put the Lobos back on top with 2:43 left after an assist from Alejandro Rojas, but with 54 seconds remaining the Tigers tied things again and forced overtime.
Once more, it was Hernandez connecting after a pass from Chance Williams for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first overtime period.
Alexis Olivera and Erik Torrez made quality saves between the pipes for the Lobos.
The win moves Longview to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in district play heading into a road contest at Texas High on Friday.
The Longview JV rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Mount Pleasant to force a 2-2 tie.
GIRLS
With Emma Wright and Aleah Byrdsong turning in strong performances between the pipes, Longview needed just one goal on Tuesday.
Tatum Fenton handled that, scoring an unassisted goal at the 22:47 mark of the second half to break a scoreless deadlock and send the Lady Lobos to a 1-0 victory.
Alexandra Rojas, Alexa Polanco, Gabby Casimiro and Isa McMillan were listed as top performances for Longview, which moved to 10-3-1 overall and 3-0 in district play with the win.
Longview will host Texas High at 4 p.m. on Friday.