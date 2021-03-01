MARSHALL 7, TEXAS HIGH 1: TEXARKANA — The Marshall Mavericks spotted Texas High a goal early, and then erupted for seven unanswered goals in a 7-1 win.
The victory moves the Mavericks to 2-5 in district play.
Texas High scored first, and then Marshall tied it with five minutes left in the half. The Mavericks went in front 2-1 with less than a minute to play in the half, and then blasted the net five times after intermission.
Javier Jimes finished with three goals for Marshall. Angel Mendieta added two goals, and Luis Garcia had a goal and three assists.