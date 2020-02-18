BOYS
MESQUITE 3, LONGVIEW 2: The Longview Lobos dropped a hard-fought battle at home against league leader Mesquite, falling 3-2 to the Skeeters.
The loss drops Longview to 13-4-2 overall and 4-2 in district play.
Mesquite took the early lead as a long range shot beat Raul Torrez after only 90 seconds of action. The Skeeters added to the lead go to on top 2-0, but the Lobos answered with two minutes remaining when Sergio Oviedo crossed a ball to allow Christopher Perez to slide the ball home for his first varsity goal - making it a 2-1 contest.
Mesquite extended the lead at the 20:45 mark of the second half to make it 3-1, and the Lobos closed things out on a Freddie Acosta header with 10 minutes left after a great cross from Jesus Ramirez.
The Lobo JV earned a 4-0 win.
The Lobos will host Rockwall on the grass field on Friday.
NACOGDOCHES 6, MARSHALL 0: NACOGDOCHES - The Nacogdoches Dragons scored in the first minute of the contest and took that lead in at the half before erupting for five second-half goals en route to a 6-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks.
Jonathan Dominquez and Luis Garcia were defensive standouts for Marshall, which fell to 0-7 in district play. The Mavericks will host Hallsville on Friday.
GIRLS
LONGVIEW 3, MESQUITE 0: MESQUITE - Alexa Sanchez, Isa McMillan and Izzi Hough all scored for the Lady Lobos, and Longview closed out the first half of district play with a 3-0 win over Mesquite.
Sanchez scored at the 29-minute mark of the first half off an assist from Colleen Gilliland, and McMillan scored 24 minutes later with an assist from Kyla Johnson.
Hough's goal was unassisted and came with 14 minutes left in the contest.
Mallory Burgess worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Lobos (14-2-2). Gabby Casimiro and Caroline Henderson were listed as defensive standouts.
Tyler Lee leads the district race after one round with a 6-0 record. Longview is 5-1, Rockwall-Heath 4-2, Rockwall 3-3, North Mesquite 2-4, Mesquite Horn 1-5 and Mesquite 0-6.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 3-0 win.
Longview visits Rockwall on Friday.
LUFKIN 3, PINE TREE 2: Lufkin took a 2-1 lead in at the half and added a second-half goal to hold on for a 3-2 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Sayge Lohman scored off an assist from Sophie Fisher for the first PT goal. Lohman then scored an unassisted goal with with 17.5 minutes left.
Abbie Walker had eight saves in the loss for Pine Tree, which dropped to 3-3 in league play with the loss. Lufkin moves to 5-0-1.
The Pine Tree JV earned a 2-0 win.
Pine Tree visits Nacogdoches on Friday.
SPRING HILL 6, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER - Jayme Dowell found the back of then et four times, Karsyn Bowden added two goals and two assists and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rolled to a 6-0 win over Gladewater.
Haleigh Yoder, Maci Plunk and Dowell all had assists for the Lady Panthers, and Grace Browder worked the shutout in goal.
Spring Hill will visit Sabine on Friday.
SABINE 5, TATUM 0: TATUM - Dahjah Lewis put Sabine on the board quickly, alter adding two more goal and an assist as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 5-0 win over Tatum.
Richter assisted on Lewis' first goal, which came four minutes into the contest. Then, with four minuts left in the half, the combination of Richter to Lewis clicked again to give the Lady Cardinals a 2-0 halftime lead.
Lewis' third goal came six minutes into the second half, and five minutes late Richter got into the scoring act off a dish by Lewis to make it 4-0. Kamryn Mann finished the scoring with a goal with 10 seconds remaining.
Sunne Faulkner worked the shutout in goal for Sabine, coming up with three saves. Nayelie Moreno, Rosa Gaona, Perla Borrego and Gisele Flores were defensive standouts for the Lady Cardinals, who moved to 7-4-1 overall and 2-1 in district play with the win.