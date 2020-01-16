Second-year Pine Tree Pirate soccer coach Angel Rocha is learning a little bit more about his team with each game played.
The Pirates are as green as the field they play on, sporting no less than half dozen underclassmen, four of which are starters.
It’s been a lot of ups and downs in the early stages of the 2020 campaign. The Pirates went 0-1-1 in opening day play at their own Pine Tree Invitational. Rocha’s young guns saw a 1-0 lead dissolve into a 2-1 loss to Chapel Hill early in afternoon.
Thursday’s nightcap against Texas High left the coach some more encouraged. After spotting the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first half, junior captain Brandt Herber connected with the back of the net at 9:27 of regulation to tie things up.
The game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw with Texas High prevailing 3-2 on penalty kicks.
Mitchalin Ford’s header on a Herber feed proved to be Pine Tree’s lone goal in its opening match loss.
The Pirates (1-2-3) play Lindale tonight at 7 p.m. The Eagles won the day’s first match in convincing fashion over Spring Hill, 6-1. In other opening round action, Whitehouse blanked Sherman 5-0, Sabine topped Texas High 4-1 and tied Sherman 1-1 (Sherman won on PKs 6-5).
Coach Rocha felt like one slipped away in the opener against Chapel Hill and he hoped to see better execution in the game with Texas High.
“We’re still growing. Lindale will be a real tough test for us. I think we grew a lot today from the first game to second game,” said Rocha. “The fact of the matter that we were down 1-0 for the majority of the game and battled back to tie 1-1.”
Pine Tree didn’t get a lot of good looks in the second match. Freshman Edgar Bocanegra went high and wide with an effort at 15:12 of the first half. He also clanked the top bar as the halftime horn sounded. The goal, however, wouldn’t have counted as the kick came after the horn.
The best shot at scoring prior to Herber’s goal came when senior captain John Huntsberry had a look right in front of the net from a few yards out. The Texas High goalie smothered his attempt 20 minutes into the second half as the Tigers held to the one-goal lead.
“We still managed to possess the ball pretty good. They caught a break on their goal as we didn’t rotate properly. It was a little miscommunication and they got an open shot at the goal,” Rocha lamented. “My goalie (Octavio Jacquez) is a sophomore making his sixth varsity start. I would say he’s probably the strongest point of my team.”
Today’s menu has Sabine playing Chapel Hill at 9 a.m., Spring Hill faces Texas High at 11 a.m., Whitehouse has Lindale at 1 p.m., Sherman plays Spring Hill at 3 p.m. and Chapel Hill meets Whitehouse at 5 p.m.