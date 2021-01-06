The 2021 high school soccer season opens full throttle this weekend with most area teams participating in tournaments.
Pine Tree’s boys and Kilgore’s girls host events beginning today, while the Longview boys and girls travel west for tournaments.
PINE TREE
The host Pirates are scheduled to play the first and last games today at the Pine Tree Tournament, taking on Sabine at 9 a.m. and Palestine at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. A total of eight games are set for today — six at Pirate Stadium and two at the auxilary stadium (Pine Tree Stadium).
Following Pine Tree’s 9 a.m. game at Pirate Stadium are Marshall vs. Nacogdoches at 11 a.m., Whitehouse vs. Sabine at 1 p.m., Nacogdoches vs. Palestine at 3 p.m., Hallsville vs. Kilgore at 5 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Palestine to close things out at the new stadium.
Across town at old Pine Tree Stadium, Whitehouse meets Kilgore at 9 a.m. and Hallsville takes on Marshall at 1 p.m.
On Friday at Pirate Stadium, it’s Pine Tree vs. Marshall at 9 a.m., Palestine vs. Whitehouse at 11 a.m., Kilgore vs. Nacogdoches at 1 p.m., Marshall vs. Whitehouse at 3 p.m., Hallsville vs. Palestine at 5 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Kilgore at 7 p.m.
Sabine meets Nacogdoches at 9 a.m. and Hallsville at 1 p.m. at old Pine Tree Stadium.
Four matches are set for Saturday — all at Pirate Stadium — with Pine Tree facing Whitehouse at 9 a.m., Sabine vs. Marshall at 11 a.m., Nacogdoches vs. Hallsville at 1 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Palestine at 3 p.m.
KILGORE
All games are set for R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in the Lady Bulldog Tournament, starting at 9 a.m. today with Chapel Hill vs. Carthage.
Other games today include Pleasant Grove vs. Sulphur Springs at 10:30 a.m., Nacogdoches vs. Hallsville at noon, Kilgore vs. Lindale at 1:30 p.m., Tyler Legacy vs. Chapel Hill at 3 p.m., Sulphur Springs vs. Nacogdoches at 4:30 p.m. and Kilgore vs. Abilene Wylie at 6 p.m.
Friday’s games are at 9 a.m. (Wylie vs. Legacy), 10:30 a.m. (Hallsville vs. Pleasant Grove), noon (Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill), 1:30 p.m. (Nacogdoches vs. Carthage), 3 p.m. (Pleasant Grove vs. Lindale), 4:30 p.m. (Wylie vs. Sulphur Springs) and 6 p.m. (Hallsville vs. Legacy).
Wylie takes on Hallsville at 9 a.m. on Saturday to open the final day of the tournament, followed by Pleasant Grove vs. Carthage at 10:30 a.m., Lindale vs. Nacogdoches at noon, Kilgore vs. Legacy at 1:30 p.m., Chapel Hill vs. Sulphur Springs at 3 p.m. and Carthage vs. Lindale at 4:30 p.m.
LOBOS
The Longview Lobos are set ot play twice today and once on Friday — with Saturday’s schedule TBA — at the Forney Tournament.
The Lobos meet Mesquite at 10:30 a.m. and Forney at 4:30 p.m. today at City Bank Stadium and take on Lakeview Centennial at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at North Forney.
LADY LOBOS
Longview is scheduled to meet Plano at 1:40 p.m. today, Wylie at 1:40 p.m. Friday and John Paul II at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday at Wylie Stadium in the Wylie ISD Andie Studley Memorial Showcase.
Mount Pleasant is also participating in the event, taking on Wylie East at 3:30 p.m. today, Lake Highlands at 11:50 a.m. on Friday and Wylie JV Black at 10 a.m. on Saturday.