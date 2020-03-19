Mitchalin Ford is still holding out hope his senior soccer season at Pine Tree High School isn't over, but the Pirate standout did take a step toward locking up another part of his future recently.
Ford, who played just one season of varsity soccer for the Pirates, recently announced he has given a verbal pledge to continue his academic and athletic career at Paris Junior College.
"I'm very happy Mitchalin gets the opportunity to play at the next level," Pine Tree head coach Jose Rocha said. "He's the kind of kid that hasn't had all the sunshine and rainbows throughout his playing career at Pine tree, and to see him persevere through it all and be rewarded with something like this is a great story for any athlete to hear."
Ford recorded seven goals and an assist this season, a season that is currently halted due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. On Thursday, the University Interscholastic League extended the suspension of all UIL sanctioned activities until at least May 4.
"This is not anything we thought would happen," Ford said of he and his teammates - especially the seniors. "We've just tried to hang together and do what we can to stay in shape."
Ford credits Rocha for helping him turn things around for his senior season.
"Coach told me he saw a lot of potential in me," Ford said. "My mind wasn't right. I just didn't think I was good enough, but coach showed me a lot of ways to get better and get to the next level."
Ford can play several positions, but says he's "mostly" a forward, and he uses his speed and athletic ability to create outlets for his teammates.
Rocha agrees.
"Mitchalin was kind of that utilyt player for us this year. The guy is so athletic he can fit almost anywhere," the coach said. "If I needed speed up top, he would play as a forward. If I needed help in the backline, he would play as an outside back or defensive midfielder."
Paris Junior College completes in the Region XIV Conference along with Tyler, Northeast Texas Community College, Jacksonville, Blinn, Angelina, Laredo and Coastal Bend. The Dragons finished 4-15-1 overall and 4-9-1 in conference play last season.