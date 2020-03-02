If Abbi Walker does her job during a soccer match, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates typically come out on the good side of the scoreboard — but her name rarely appears on the final stat sheet.
Walker has been one of the best at doing her job this season, and on Monday she celebrated by signing a national letter-of-intent to play soccer at Texas Lutheran University during a ceremony at the high school library.
“She’s been my full-time starting (goal) keeper the last two years,” Lady Pirate coach Chris Yoder said. “At the end of her sophomore year, we sat down and talked about the upcoming year and how the weight would be on her shoulders the next two years. She decided to make the best of it and do it right.”
Walker began doing individual goalkeeper training outside of school and attending camps to take it to the next level.
“That, plus more game experience, has improved her technique dramatically,” Yoder said. “Abbi is always like that. When she gets it in her head there is something she needs to do, she is going to put the time and energy into it and be the best she can be.”
The Lady Pirates are currently 9-7-1 overall and 5-4 in district play following a 2-1 win over rival Hallsville on Friday. Walker has six shutouts so far this season, a year after recording four, and her goals against total is 1.2 per game — down a half a goal from last season.
“At this point last year, we were 3-12-3, and this year we are at 9-7-1. Abbi is a major part of that,” Yoder said. I can say with no hesitation after coaching either boys or girls for 20-plus years either in club or high school, I’ve never had a keeper I’d rather have in goal for a penalty kick than Abbi.”