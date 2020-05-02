From Staff Reports
Pine Tree sophomore Octavio Jacquez shared Newcomer of the Year honors in District 16-5A in a recent vote by coaches for the 2020 All-District Soccer Team.
Jacquez shared newcomer honors with Nacogdoches sophomore Ivan Acosta.
Other superlatives went to Lufkin’s Luis Flores (Most Valuable Player), Jacksonville’s Jaylon Freeney (Offensive MVP), John Tyler’s Kendall Howard (Defensive MVP), Lufkin’s Adan Hernandez (Utility), Whitehouse’s Landon Elliot (Goalkeeper) and co-Coaches of the Year Steve Sherman of John Tyler and Jeremy Loyd of Whitehouse.
Selections were made by the league’s coaches. First team, second team and honorable mention selections were not available for Whitehouse.
FIRST TEAM
Pine Tree: Brandt Herber, Luis Torres; Hallsville: Lucentschy Ovide, Mason Morris; Marshall: Luis Garcia; John Tyler: Victor Leon, Johnathan Sosa, Daniel Mondragon, Miguel Murrilo, Adan Delgado; Jacksonville: Peyton Robinson, Jovanny Garcia, Lilan Mena, Lizandro Escareno; Lufkin: Oscar Ibarra, Miguel Rojo, Charles Walker; Nacogdoches: Sergio Estala, Jesus Tapia Barrios.
SECOND TEAM
Pine Tree: Erik Gonzalez, Mitchalin Ford; Hallsville: Gian Tello, Cole Zulliger; Marshall: Homelit Renteria, Evan Vera; John Tyler: Leo Arteaga, Tommy Leon, Uriel Barroso; Jacksonville: Cooper Coughlin, Jose Garcia, Rafael Calvillo; Lufkin: Thomas Nava, Jamie Acevedo, Estevan Guerrero; Nacogdoches: Alexander De La Torre, Edilson Esparza, Josue Rosales
HONORABLE
MENTION
Pine Tree: Daniel De Los Santos, Edgar Bocanegra, Aaron Bocanegra; Hallsville: Erik Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Jesus Ramirez; Marshall: Kevin Olvera, Jose Garcia, Angel Mendienta; John Tyler: Joel Sanchez, Damian Razo, Arturo Hernandez; Jacksonville: Gabriel Garcia; Lufkin: Brandon Flores; Nacogdoches: Roger Villatoro, Marlon Lizama, Charlie Rodriguez.