Pittsburg earned several superlative honors with the release of the District 13-4A Boys and Girls Soccer Soccer Teams for the 2020 season.
Marco Trejo was named the district's Most Valuable Player, while teammates Kevin Ramirez (Offensive MVP), Giovanny Rojas (Midfielder of the Year), Sammy Ramirez (Defensive MVP) and Marc Germilus (Goalkeeper of the Year) also picked up top honors.
For the Lady Pirates, Audrey Olmos shared Offensive MVP accolades with North Lamar's Jaycie Proctor and Pleasant Grove's Delia Tuttlebee.
BOYS
Earning first team all-district honors for the Pirates were Yedhi Ramirez, Elias Flores, Victor Benites and Eric Osornio. Second team selections were Rodrigo Perez, Mauricio Galvan, Omar Garza and Ismael Olomos, and Cade Busch and Javier Falcon were named to the honorable mention list.
Kevin Avila was an Academic All-District selection for Pittsburg.
GIRLS
Abigail Ramirez was a first team all-district selection for Pittsburg. Sadie Waldrep, Alejandra Hernandez and Lesly Olmos were second team picks, and Cindy Becerril, Fernanda Garcia, Angela Martinez, Melissa Netro and Evelyn Ponce made the honorable mention list.
Academic All-District honors went to Cindy Becerril, Montserrat Cisneros, Miriam Diosdado, Fernanda Garcia, Jasmine Henderson, Alejandra Hernandez, Angela Martinez, April Majia, Melissa Netro, Audrey Olmos, Evalyn Ponce, Abigail Ramirez, Lesly Olmos and Sadie Waldrep.