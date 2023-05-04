Longview and Pine Tree had four players apiece honored by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches when 2023 postseason awards were announced recently.
Longview goalkeeper Erik Torrez and forward Alex Flores were both selected as first team all-region picks in Class 5A Region II. Teammates Michael Smith, a defender, and Parker Kelsey, a midfielder, were second team all-region selections.
Defender Edgar Bocanegra headed up the Pine Tree picks by earning second team all-region honors. Defender David Rodriguez, midfielder Aaron Bocanegra and forward Giovanni Zamora were honorable mention picks.
In Class 4A Region II, Kilgore’s Leandro Yzaguirre was a first team all-state defender, and teammate Diego Rojas earned second team all-state honors as a midfielder.
Carthage goalkeeper Jacob Whatley and Kilgore forward Jacob Contreras earned honorable mention all-state honors
Kilgore defender Jobani Chavez, Sabine midfielder Francisco Perez and Sabine forward Camden Childress were first team all-region picks.
Earning second team all-region status were Carthage defender Luis Cadena, Sabine forward Jesus Duran and Pittsburg forward Michael Trejo.
Earning honorable mention all-region honors were Pittsburg defender Anuar Terrazas and Sabine midfielder Randy Rodriguez.
GIRLS
Henderson goalkeeper Jordyn Lybrand earned first team all-state honors, and teammate Jordan Williams was a second team all-state selection at forward
Kilgore defender Samantha Rodriguez earned honorable mention all-state accolades.
Sabine’s Carol Anguiano and Kilgore’s Gloria Cedillo were first team all-region picks. Second team all-region status went to Henderson defender Hali Reyes and Carthage midfielder Lexi Lopez, while Carthage defender Cynthia Lopez, Sabine midfielder Peyton Childress and Carthage forward Kensington Travis were honorable mention all-region honorees.
Kilgore’s Hector Peralez was named the Class 4A Region II boyas assistant coach of the year.