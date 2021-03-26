BOYSLUFKIN 7, P. TREE 1: LUFKIN — Luis Flores and Arnold Segura scored two goals apiece, and Lufkin scored seven unanswered goals after Pine Tree took an early lead in a Class 5A bi-district battle at Jase Magers Field.

Alberto Alva put Pine Tree on top with a goal a little more than five minutes into the contest off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra, but the Panthers rallied to lead 3-1 at the half and then scored three times in the final 12 minutes.

The Pirates end the season with an 11-11-1 record. Lufkin improves to 21-2 with the win.

PALESTINE 2, CARTHAGE 0: TYLER — Diego Farias and Tony Garcia scored first half goals for Palestine, and keeper Jesus Vigil made it stand as the Wildcats blanked Carthage, 2-0, in bi-district action at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

Palestine (26-5-2) moves on to face Lindale or Chapel Hill next week. Carthage ends the season with a 16-8-1 record.

GIRLSJACKSONVILLE 3, P. TREE 1: JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville rallied late in the first half to tie things, and then scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half to earn a 3-1 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates in a 5A bi-district battle at the Tomato Bowl.

Sayge Lohman scored an unassisted goal 29 minutes in to give Pine Tree a 1-0 lead.

The Lady Pirates finish the year at 10-8-2. It was the final match for seniors Ali Vineyard, Melina Venegas, Danielle Rodriguez, Sam Corona and Marie Rodriguez.

Jacksonville moves on with a 17-1-2 record.

HALLSVILLE 2, WHITEHOUSE 0: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats worked their fourth straight shutout and 11th on the year, opening the playoffs with a 2-0 win over Whitehouse.

This shutout came with new goalkeeper Anna Rogers working between the pipes after the starter was injured during warmups. Rogers is a freahman.

Camryn Wilemon scored off an assist from Lakin Pennington to break a scoreless deadlock in the second half and put Hallsville on top 1-0. Pennington later scored, but had the goal taken away due to an offsides penalty.

Sophia Ziesemer capped the scoring with a late goal.

Hallsville (17-4-2) will face either Midlothian or Royse City in the next round.

SABINE 2, PALESTINE 1: TYLER — Zuleidy Lara scored both goals for Sabine, and the Lady Cardinals opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win over Palestine.

The meeting was the third of the year between the two teams. Palestine defeated Sabine 3-0 on Jan. 22, and Sabine won 1-0 on Jan. 9.

The Lady Cardinals move to 11-15 on the year and will face either Chapel Hill or North Lamar in the next round of the playoffs.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.