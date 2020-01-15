Longview’s girls and Pine Tree’s boys are set to host soccer tournaments this weekend featuring a total of 49 matches on three fields.
The annual Lady Lobo Showcase will begin today and feature the Lady Lobos along with Sabine, Henderson, Kilgore, Quinlan Ford, John Tyler, Texas High, Tyler Lee, Mount Pleasant, Hudson, Palestine and Lufkin.
The event will also feature a JV schedule.
Pine Tree’s Varsity Tournament will take place at Pirate Stadium and feature the Pirates along with Spring Hill, Lindale, Whitehouse, Sherman, Sabine, Texas High and Chapel Hill.
LONGVIEW
Varsity games at Lobo Stadium today include Sabine vs. Henderson at 9 a.m., Kilgore vs. Quinlan Ford at 11 a.m., John Tyler vs. Texas High at 1 p.m., Tyler Lee vs. Mount Pleasant at 3 p.m., Hudson vs. Palestine at 5 p.m. and Longview vs. Lufkin at 7 p.m.
The host Lady Lobos are also schedule to play at 5 p.m. on Friday against Mount Pleasant and 1 p.m. on Saturday against John Tyler.
The JV portion of the tournament will take place at the grass field across from Lobo Stadium. Today’s schedule has Kilgore vs. Tyler Lee White at 9 a.m., Texas High vs. Longview at 11 a.m., Tyler Lee Red vs. Quinlan Ford at 1 p.m., Tyler Lee White vs. Palestine at 3 p.m. and Mount Pleasant vs. John Tyler at 5 p.m.
PINE TREE
Action opens at 9 a.m. today with Spring Hill meeting Lindale. Whitehouse takes on Sherman at 11 a.m., followed by Sabine vs. Texas High at 1 p.m., Pine Tree vs. Chapel Hill at 3 p.m., Sherman vs. Sabine at 5 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Texas High at 7 p.m.
The Pirates are also set to meet Lindale at 7 p.m. on Friday and Sherman at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Spring Hill will face Texas High at 11 a.m. and Sherman at 3 p.m. on Friday and Chapel Hill at 9 a.m. on Saturday.