GIRLS
■ LADYCATS GO 2-1: TERRELL — The Hallsville Ladycats defeated Mabank and South Garland and tied Dallas Molina over the weekend at the Terrell Winter Blast Tournament.
Caitlyn Wilemon and Lakin Pennington scored for the Ladycats and Camryn Wilemon added an assist for Hallsville in a 2-0 win over Mabank. Sophie Barron worked in goal for the Ladycats in the shutout.
On Friday, Barron pitched another shutout and Kylie Battles was a defensive standout in a 0-0 tie with Dallas Molina.
Hallsville closed out the tournament with a 1-0 win over South Garland on Saturday. Caitlyn Wilemon scored off an assist from Thalia Castro in the first half for the lone goal of the contest.
Hallsville hosts Kilgore tonight.
BOYS
■ SABINE 5, BULLARD 5: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Cardinals scored twice in the final 11 minutes to force a 5-5 tie against Bullard on Tuesday.
Lalo Jaimes and Fernando Jaimes both scored twice for the Cardinals, with Clayton Simmons adding another goal to round out the scoring.
Sabine (7-4-2) will visit Pleasant Grove tonight.