GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 3, MESQUITE HORN 1: MESQUITE -Camryn Jacobs scored a pair of second-half goals to break a 1-1 halftime deadlock, and the Longview Lady Lobos moved to 2-0 in District 11-6A play with a 3-1 win over Mesquite Horn.
Horn took a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest, but Colleen Gilliland scored an unassisted goal for the Lady Lobos with 6:31 remaining to make it 1-1 at intermission.
Jacobs’ first goal came at the 31:32 mark of the second half, and she found the back of the net again 17 minutes later to make the final 3-1.
Alexandra Sanchez and Catelynn Torres assisted on the goals by Jacobs in the second half.
Caroline Henderson, Torres, Isa McMillan and Alexandra Rojas were defensive standouts for the Lady Lobos.
The Lady Lobo JV rolled to a 6-0 win.
Longview (11-1-2) will host Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 5, MESQUITE HORN 0: Tito Gimenez struck twice in the first half and that was just the beginning for the Lobos in a 5-0 rout of Mesquite Horn at Lobo Stadium.
With the win, the Lobos move to 11-2-2 overall and 2-0 in District 11-6A action.
Gimenez opened scoring late in the first half off an assist from Jesus Galvan. He made it 2-0 less than four minutes later on a Sergio Landin cross for a 2-0 Lobo lead at halftime.
Galvan continued the tear with two second-half goals off assists from Chino Rojas and Landin. Dominick Gutierrez closed the 5-0 win off an assist from Freddie Acosta for the Lobos, who out-shout Horn, 20-11.
Raul Torrez worked the shutout in the net for the Lobos, who travel to Rockwall-Heath on Friday.
Longview’s JV notched a 4-0 win.
■ LUFKIN 5, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — The Lufkin Panthers scored early and late in the first half en route to a 5-0 win over the Marshall Mavericks on Tuesday.
Lufkin scored 30 seconds into the contest, and then drew a foul in the penalty box and converted a PK with no time remaining to take a 2-0 halftime lead.
The visiting Panthers put things away with a free kick goal midway through the second half, and then scored two more late.
Marshall (0-2) will visit Jacksonville on Friday.
from staff reports