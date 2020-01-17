GIRLS LONGVIEW
■ LONGVIEW 2, MOUNT PLEASANT 0: Mallory Burgess worked her sixth shutout of the season in goal and the team’s eight overall as the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 2-0 win over Mount Pleasant at the Lady Lobo Showcase on Friday.
After a scoreless first half, Camryn Jacobs put the Lady Lobos on the board at the 30:56 mark, taking the ball at her own 30-yard line and using Alexa Sanchez as a decoy in close to hammer it in from 15 yards away.
Sanchez later scored with 9:19 to play to make the final 2-0.
Defensive standouts were Baggi Casimiro, Abigail Archer, Isa McMillan, Tatum Fenton and Alexa Polanco.
The Lady Lobo JV moved to 5-0 with a 7-0 win over John Tyler.
Other varsity scores on Friday were Henderson 6-1 over Palestine, Tyler Lee 6-0 over John Tyler, Quinlan Ford 5-3 over Sabine, Lufkin 4-2 over Texas High and Kilgore 3-2 over Hudson.
The Lady Lobo varsity (7-1-2) will play John Tyler at 1 0.m. today. Other games on the varsity side (Lobo Stadium) include Lufkin vs. Mount Pleasant at 9 a.m., Texas High vs. Tyler Lee at 11 a.m., Hudson vs. Sabine at 3 p.m., Henderson vs. Quinlan Ford at 5 p.m. and Palestine vs. Kilgore at 7 p.m.
JV games (Grass Field) include John Tyler vs. Tyler Lee Red at 9 a.m., Tyler Lee White at Mount Pleasant at 11 a.m., Kilgore vs. Texas High at 1 p.m., Palestine vs. Quinlan Ford at 3 p.m. and Longview vs. Kilgore at 5 p.m.
■ FORD 5, SABINE 3: The Sabine Lady Cardinals took the early lead, but Quinlan Ford scored three times within the span of five minutes midway through the first half en route to a 5-3 win at the Lady Lobo Showcase.
Sierrah Richter scored off an assist from Dahjah Lewis to put the Lady Cardinals on top. Lewis later scored twice, once off an assist from Peyton Childress.
OTHER■ SPRING HILL 9, GRAND SALINE 0: Jayme Dowell, Alexis Grubb, Maci Plunk and Ana Vizueth all scored a pair of goals for Spring Hill, and the Lady Panthers blasted Grand Saline, 9-0, on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Hannah Yoder chipped in with one goal and an assist. Dowell added three assists, and Ally Kokenzie recorded one assist.
Grace Browder worked the shutout in goal for Spring Hill, which will be on the road to face Chapel Hill next Friday.
BOYS PINE TREE
■ PINE TREE 1, LINDALE 0: Brandt Herber scored the lone goal of the contest off an assist from Edgar Bocanegra in the 28th minute as host Pine Tree earned a 1-0 victory over Lindale to close out the second day of the Pine Tree Invitational.
Octavio Jacquez, a sophomore, earned his first shutout in goal for the Pirates, who will take on Sherman at 1 p.m. today to close out the tournament.
Other scores on Friday included Sabine 4-3 over Chapel Hill, Spring Hill 1, Texas high 1, Whitehouse 3-0 over Lindale, Sherman 6-0 over Spring Hill and Whitehouse 2-1 over Chapel Hill.
■ LONGVIEW 3, COLLEGE PARK 2: LUFKIN — The Lobos bounced back from a 1-1 tie with host team Lufkin on Thursday to hand regional ranked College Park, 3-2, on Friday at the Lufkin Tournament.
All three Lobo goals came in the first 17 minutes of the contest.
Juan (Tito) Gimenez got the scoring started with an assist from Jesus Galvin, and then Galvan found the back of the net twice for a 3- lobo lead. Victor Cruz and Alejandro Rojas assisted on Galvan’s goals.
College Park answered in the second half with a goal and then a penalty, but the Lobos held on for the win to improve to 7-1-2 on the season.
Longview faces Nacogdoches at 1 p.m. today to close out the tournament at Abe Martin Staidum.
The Lobo JV will be in Tyler defending their fourth Tyler Lee JV Tournament title at 2:30 p.m. against Palestine after a 2-1 win on Friday against John Tyler.
■ MARSHALL 3, PLEASANT GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The Marshall Mavericks opened up a 2-0 lead at halftime and tacked on a goal in the second en route to a 3-1 win over Pleasant Grove.
Jose Garcia put the Mavericks on the board first, and Luis Garcia added a goal on a free kick for a 2-0 Marshall lead at intermission.
Garcia found the back of the net again in the second half as the Mavericks won their first game of the young season.
The Marshall JV moved to 2-0 with a 9-0 win.
Marshall hosts Texas High on Tuesday.
FROM STAFF REPORTS