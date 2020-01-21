GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 4, PINE TREE 0: Camryn Jacobs scored once and assisted on a pair of goals, Mallory Burgess worked her 10th shutout in goal for the Lady Lobos and Longview blanked crosstown rival Pine Tree, 4-0, on Tuesday at Lobo Stadium.
The Lady Lobos (9-1-2) got the only goal they would need at the 24:40 mark of the first half when Colleen Gilliland scored off an assist from Jacobs. They flipped the script 14 minutes later, with Jacobs scoring from Gilliland for a 2-0 lead.
Jacobs assisted on a last-minute goal by Mallory Parker for a 3-0 Lady Lobo halftime lead, and then Kyla Johnson capped the scoring with an unassisted goal midway through the second half.
Katelynn Torres, Tatum Fenton and Gabby Casimiro were listed as standouts for Longview, which opens District 11-6A play at home next Tuesday against Rockwall.
Pine Tree drops to 3-3-1 and plays at Texas high on Friday.
The Lady Lobo JV earned a 7-0 win on Tuesday.
■ TATUM 3, CARTHAGE 2: TATUM — Yuvia Vazquez scored once and assisted on a pair of goals for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles earned a 3-2 win over Carthage.
Lexi Luna and Adrianna Littrell added goals for Tatum, and Luna also handed out an assist. Hailey Mcintire had 12 saves in goal for the Lady Eagles.
BOYS
■ PINE TREE 0, FORNEY 0: The Pine Tree Pirates closed out the non-district portion of their schedule with a 0-0 tie against Forney.
Forney had eight shots on goal in the first half, including a shot from 11 yards out that was saved by Octavio Jacquez, who recorded his third shutout in a row.
Pine Tree had a shot from Michelin Ford in the 26th minute, and in the second half Brandt Herber had a strike to the near post that wouldn’t find net.
Luis Torrese and Jesus Mosqueda were defensive standouts for the Pirates.
The Pine Tree JV notched a 3-0 win.
FROM STAFF REPORTS