GIRLS
■ LONGVIEW 3, NORTH MESQUITE 0: Longview scored on a penalty kick and an own goal, and Mallory Burgess worked her ninth shutout in goal as the Lady Lobos notched a 3-0 win over North Mesquite in District 11-6A play.
Colleen Gilliland put Longview (13-1-2, 4-0) on the board with a penalty kick at the 33-minute mark of the first half, and the Lady Lobos took that slim cushion into intermission.
Alexandra Sanchez quickly stretched the lead to 2-0 with a goal off an assist from Kyla Johnson a minute into the second half, and the final goal game in the last minute of pay when Katelynn Torres played a corner kick that deflected off a North Mesquite player and found the back of the net.
The shutout was Longview’s 11th as a team.
Alexandra Rojas and Abigail Archer were listed as standouts for the Lady Lobos, who will visit Tyler Lee on Friday.
The JV game was called off due to inclement weather.
■ PINE TREE 1, WHITEHOUSE 0: Sayge Lohman scored a breakaway goal off an assist from Eden Antonisse in the first half to account for the lone goal of the contest as Pine Tree moved to 2-2 in district play (5-5-1 overall) with a 1-0 win over Whitehouse at Pirate Stadium.
Abbi Walker worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates. Brilee Moore and Jessica Garcia were standouts for the Lady Pirates, who will visit Marshall on Friday.
■ TATUM 9, GLADEWATER 0: TATUM — Yuvia Vasquez hammered home five goals and addeda couple of assists, and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 9-0 win over Gladewater.
Alyssa Ferrell chipped in with two goals for Tatum, which also got a goal and an assist from Carolyn Espinoza, a goal from Adrianna Littrell and assists from Gisell Aguirre and Airam Vasquez.
BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 3, NORTH MESQUITE 2: MESQUITE — Jose Galvan scored off a through ball from Juan Giminez to break a 2-2 deadlock and lift the Longview Lobos to a 3-2 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday.
The Lobos got on the board first off a corner kick by Sergio Landin to Victor Cruz. Five minutes later, North Mesquite tied if up off a Lobo deflection.
The Stallions took the lead five minutes later when they followed a Raul Torrez save, but Galvan equalized from a pass by Chino Monsivais with five minutes remaining to make it 2-2 at intermission.
Torrez finished with six saves in goal. Defensive standouts for the Lobos were Christopher Perez, Victor Mendoza, Osvaldo Marquez and Jesus Ramirez.
The Lobo JV remained unbeaten with a 0-0 tie against North Mesquite.
Longview returns home on Friday to host Tyler Lee.
from staff reports