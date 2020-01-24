BOYS
■ LONGVIEW 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Raul Torrez set the Lobos’ career shutout record with his 39th, and the Lobos avenged a 1-0 loss last week against Nacogdoches with a 3-0 win on Friday.
The Lobos buried three goals in the first half, and that was more than enought for Torrez and the Longview defense.
Juan Gimenez started the scoring on a breakaway pass from Chino Monsivais.
Sevenr minutes later, Gimenez slipped another one past the goalie when Jesus Galvan kept the ball in play and hit him on the backpost.
Galvan then capped off the scoring in the first half with a penalty kick.
The Dragons outshot the Lobos in the second half,but Torrez and the defense kept the clean sheet. Torrez saved a goal on a penalty kick from the Dragons.
The Lobo JV notched a 3-1 win over Mount Pleasant in the Pine Tree JV Tournament.
Longview’s varsity opens District 11-6A play at Rockwall on Tuesday.
The Lobos are 8-2-2 on the year.
GIRLS
■ PALESTINE 2, HENDERSON 1: HENDERSON — Palestine scored the game-winner with five minutes remaining to notched a 2-1 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Josie Arrellano scored the lone Henderson goal off an assist from Marin Love with 19 minutes left to tie things at 1-1.
■ SABINE 1, PITTSBURG 1: LIBERTY CITY — Both teams scored within five minutes of each other in the first half, and it stayed that way as Sabine and Pittsburg battled to a 1-1 tie on Friday.
Sierrah Richter was fouled just inside the box near the 30-minute mark of the opening half, and her free kick found the back of the net for a 1-0 Lady Cardinal lead.
Pittsburg countered with a goal five minutes later.
Ross Gaona, Perla Borrego, Gisele Flores and Zaida Castillo were defensive standouts for Sabine (2-3-1).
The Lady Cardinals visit Brownsboro on Monday.