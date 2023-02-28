GirlsP. TREE 3, T. HIGH 2: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 3-2 win in overtime against Texas High, taking over sole possession of first place in the District 15-5A standings.
Texas High took an early lead in the first four minutes, and then tied things at 1-1 on an own goal off a cross.
After Texas High went back on top 2-1, Pine Tree equalized with 15 minutes left on a Malaisha Allen goal off an assist from Daysha Torres.
In the second overtime, Sayge Lohman scored off a dish from Maranda Skinner to give the Lady Pirates the 3-2 win.
Pine Tree, now 9-1 in district play and 13-5-2 overall, will visit Mount Pleasant on Friday.
LONGVIEW 1, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Mia Monsivais scored the game’s lone goal midway through the second half, and Emma Wright worked a clean sheet in goal for Longview as the Lady Lobos earned a 1-0 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Lisset Martinez, Yoselin DeLapaz, Karen Juarez and Yuli Alba also turned in solid games for the Lady Lobos, who improved to 7-2-1 in district play and 8-9-2 overall.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 7-1 win to run its record to 9-0 in league play and 15-2-1 on the season.
Longview will host Marshall on Friday in 5:30 (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity) games.
BoysLONGVIEW 6, HALLSVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Karsten Guerra turned in a hat trick for Longview with three goals, Thomas Langston scored his first varsity goal and the Lobos cruised to a 6-0 win over the Hallsville Bobcats on Tuesday.
Alex Flores and Jared Zuniga also found the back of the net for Longview, which kept pressure on Whitehouse at the top of the District 15-5A standings.
The Lobo JV notched a 7-1 win on Tuesday.
Longview visits Marshall on Friday for games at 5:30 (JV) and 7 p.m. (varsity).