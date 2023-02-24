BoysP. TREE 8, MARSHALL 2: The Pine Tree Pirates took a 5-1 lead at the break, and cruised past the Marshall Mavericks on Friday at Pirate Stadium to give head coach Angel Rocha his 100th career victory.
Giovanni Zamora scored off an assist from Edgar Bocanegra to put the Pirates on top early, and Aaron Bocanegra hit the back of the net off a Zamora assists before Marshall was awarded a penalty kick and converted to make it 2-1.
The Pirates closed out the half with two goals from Alex Mireles and one from Chris Resendiz, with Zamora, Aaron Bocanegra and Edgar Bocanegra assisting.
Edgar Bocanegra and Aaron Bocanegra scored to open the second half, with Zamora and Adrian Bautista assisting, and after Marshall scored on a free kick, Alberto Alba scored off a dish from Luis Alba to make the final 8-2.
Cale Herber had four saves in goal for the Pirates.
KILGORE 8, S. HILL 1: A Panther Stadium, district leader Kilgore notched an 8-1 win over the Spring Hill Panthers.
Edwin Medina scored the lone goal for Spring Hill.
GirlsLONGVIEW 5, T. HIGH 1: The Longview Lady Lobos moved to 6-2-1 in district play — 7-9-2 overall — with a convincing 5-1 win over Texas High on Friday.
The Lady Lobos led 2-0 at the half on goals by Karen Juarez and Kennedy Hollins and assists from Evelyn Campos and Lily Fierros.
DaNaucia Johnson found the back of the net twice in the second half, and Yuli Alba got into the scoring act for Longview. Campos, Alba and Fierros had second-half assists.
Lisset Martinez and Gabriela Acevedo were top defenders.
The Longview JV earned a 7-0 win to run its record to 8-0 in district play and 14-2-1 overall.
The Lady Lobos will visit Hallsville Tuesday for a 5 p.m. contest. The JV will visit Hallsville Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.