LATE TUESDAY
SABINE 9, GRAND SALINE 2: LIBERTY CITY - Fernando Jaimes scored four times, giving him six goals on the year, and the Sabine Cardinals rolled to a 9-2 win over Grand Saline.
Eduardo "Lalo" Jaimes added three goals for his second hat trick of the year as the Cardinals moved to 2-2 on the young season. Saniel "Sammy" Acosta added two goals, and Camden Childress scored his first goal of the year.
The Cardinals return to action today and Friday at the Tatum Invitational, meeting Mineola, Tyler Grace and Hudson in the tournament.