GirlsLONGVIEW 3, S. SPRINGS 1: SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Longview Lady Lobos improved to 7-0 in district play and 14-3-1 overall with a 3-1 win over the Sulphur Springs Lady Wildcats on Saturday.
Izzy Hough, Alexandra Sanchez and Camryn Jacobs scored for the Lady Lobos, with Colleen Gilliland, Isa McMillan and Kyla Johnson handing out assists.
Alexandra Polanco and Tenique Bauer were also listed as standouts.
The Lady Lobo JV notched a 6-0 win to move to 14-0-1 overall and 4-0 in the district.
The Lady Lobos will visit Hallsville on Tuesday.
P. TREE 1, MT. PLEASANT 0: Daysha Torres scored the lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick 18 minutes into the second half, leading the Pine Tree Lady Pirates to a 1-0 win over Mount Pleasant.
Rylie Waclawczyk worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates, who were led by defenders Catherine Maximo, Ali Vinyard and Sam Corona.
Pine Tree, now 3-4 in district play, will host Texas High on Tuesday.
BoysLONGVIEW 1, S. SPRINGS 0: The Lobos scored the lone goal of the contest when a Dominick Gutierrez cross found Royce McConnell in the box, and McConnell hammered the ball home for a 1-0 Longview win over Sulphur Springs.
Jonny Castanon and Jose Aguiler were defensive standouts for the Lobos, with solid work from Diego Barbosa and Fredy Acosta also contributing to the win.
Working the shutout for the lobos were senior Alexis Olvera and freshman Erik Torrez
The Lobos (11-5-1, 6-0-1) will host Hallsville on Tuesday.
The Lobo JV notched a 6-1 win Saturday to remain unbeaten at 16-0-1 on the year.
MT. PLEASANT 4, P. TREE 0: Mount Pleasant scored on a penalty kick, a corner kick and later on an own goal by Pine Tree to hand the Pirates a 4-0 setback on Saturday.
Mount Pleasant led 3-0 at the half.
Nathaniel Ayers, making his first varsity start in goal for the Pirates, had six saves.
Pine Tree visits Texas High on Tuesday.