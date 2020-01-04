BOYS
LOBOS ROLL TO SHUTOUT FOR 3RD PLACE: FORNEY — The Longview Lobo soccer team played Saturday for third place at the Jackrabbit Invitational at the Citi-Bank Stadium
Longview faced Kaufman, runners up to Forney in its half of the bracket. It was utter domination by the Lobos in a 6-0 shutout.
It was at the 22-minute mark when Francisco Hernandez drove the ball in from the right off a well timed pass from Alejandro Monsivias. In the second half, Hernandez scored again off a beautiful through-ball from sophomore Diego Enriquez to make it 2-0 with 32 minutes remaining.
After that, the goals came thick and fast. with 30 minutes left Jaun Gimenez scored the first of his two with Hernandez giving the assist, three minutes later, Alejandro Monsivias scored from another Enriquez assist.
The rout was on and with 21 minutes to left, Gimenez scored his second to make it 5-0, thanks to a Chance Williams pass, and the final goal was scored by Dominick Gutierrez assisted by Freddie Acosta for a 6-0 whitewash.
Longview, which finished the weekend 4-1, hosts its own tournament Thursday. The Lobos face against Forney at 2 p.m. in Lobo Stadium.
GIRLS
■ LADY LOBOS BATTLE TO ANOTHER DRAW: WYLIE — For the second time in three games, the Longview Lady Lobos came away tied in knots after a 0-0 draw with Wylie East on Saturday.
It was the third day of action in the Wylie Invitational Showcase and the Lady Lobos finish 0-1-2.
Mallory Burgess turned in her second shutout in goal for Longview this season, while Camryn Jacobs and Gabby Casimire were lauded for their solid play in field.
Longview visits Nacogdoches Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY■ LOBOS SPLIT: FORNEY – After earning a pair of wins on Thursday to open the tournament, the Longview Lobos split a pair of matches on Friday – falling 2-0 to Richardson Pearce and defeating North Forney, 1-0.
In the opener, Pearce dominated the first half and managed to score twice on multiple chances. In the second half, all the possession belonged to Longview, but they were unable to capitalize.
In the afternoon game, the Lobos got the only goal of the contest when Victor Mendoza scored a header off a corner kick by Diego Enriquez.