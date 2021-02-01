GIRLS

Monday, Feb. 1

N. Diana at Brownsboro, (n)

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Hallsville at Longview, 7 p.m.

P. Tree at T. High, 7 p.m.

Center at S. Hill, 5 p.m.

Kilgore at Tatum, 5 p.m.

Carthage at Sabine, 5 p.m.

S. Springs at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Marshall at P. Tree, 7 p.m.

Sabine at S. Hill, 5 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Waskom, 5 p.m.

Henderson at Carthage, 7 p.m.

Center at Tatum, 7 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Longview at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

T. High at P. Tree, 7 p.m.

Center at s. Hill, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Carthage at Sabine, 7 p.m.

N. Diana at Pittsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

P. Tree at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Sabine at S. Hill, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Waskom, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Center, 7 p.m.

Carthage at Henderson, 7 p.m.

P. Grove at N. Diana, 5:30 p.m.

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.