ET SOCCER

BOYS

Tuesday

Mesquite Horn at Longview, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Hudson at Sabine, 7 p.m.

Grand Saline at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Friday

Longview at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

John Tyler at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Carthage at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Palestine, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Tuesday

Longview at Mesquite Horn, 7:15 p.m.

Pine Tree at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Grand Saline at Gladewater, 5 p.m.

Waskom at Carthage, 5 p.m.

Friday

Rockwall-Heath at Longview, 7:15 p.m.

Pine Tree at John Tyler, 7 p.m.

Whitehouse at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Palestine at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Carthage, 5 p.m.

Gladewater at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

 