In 2020, the Northeast Texas FCA introduced soccer to its lineup of Heart of a Champion all-star games.
“We are so excited about it,” Northeast Texas FCA Area Director Robert Bardin said on Jan. 21, 2020. “The help from our soccer coaches has been huge. They’ve been the ones who have gotten the word out, and we’ve seen a good response from it. To see what was on our heart a year ago and to now be here today and it be in front of us, that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the soccer all-star games never happened.
Fast forward to 2021, the Northeast Texas FCA will try once again to have an inaugural soccer showcase.
On Wednesday, the coaches of the soccer games gathered at First Christian Church to draft their teams for the games, which are scheduled June 4 with times and location to be announced.
“We’re just super excited about it,” Bardin said. “Obviously last year when the disappointment, especially when you’re bringing something on for the first time and you get to introduce the “inaugural” class and then we don’t get to play, it just sets up the same excitement. We are excited to give some of our players from East Texas who are such skilled soccer players the opportunity to showcase that.”
Bardin said they are still figuring out which venue will be the best fit.
Bardin said former UT Tyler assistant men’s soccer coach Joey Petrich has joined the Northeast Texas FCA Leadership Team and will play a large role in directing the soccer games.
Tyler Legacy head coach Chris Woodard will be the head coach of the Red Team in the girls game with Whitehouse’s Wendy Smith as the assistant.
“It’s a great introduction,” Woodard said. “The sport is obviously growing in our country, and this is one example. It’s unfortunate those seniors last year didn’t get to participate, but I’m glad this next group is hopefully going to get to if everything goes OK. And Robert and the FCA staff are continuing to make an effort to make it happen this year.”
Brook Hill’s David Collins will coach the Blue Team girls.
“We do what we do for the kids, and the kids love to play,” Collins said. “COVID has really made that a challenge this year. But it is such a blessing to be back on the field with these guys and girls and to have a weekend were we get to share our faith and hopefully impact these kids for their future.”
The boys Red Team will be coached by Bullard’s Darren Vossler.
“There are a lot of great players around the area,” Vossler said. “To see them showcased one more time is exciting.”
Pine Tree’s Angel Rocha will be the head coach of the boys Blue Team, and Lindale’s Jason Lawless will be an assistant coach.
“I hope we get to do it this year,” Rocha said. “I feel bad for the seniors last year who missed out on the chance to be the first ones to play in it. I’m very excited for this year’s seniors to be able to do it. And I’m very blessed to be able to have the opportunity to coach in it.”
The players will be introduced on Feb. 21.