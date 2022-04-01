After a scoreless first half, Kilgore's Phenix Rivers and Laramie Cox teamed up three times to hit the back of the net for the Lady Bulldogs on the way to a 3-0 Class 4A Region II quarterfinal win over District 15-4A rival Spring Hill at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium.
Rivers had all three goals for Kilgore (12-13-3), her first in the playoffs, and Cox dished out all three assists - giving her four assists in three playoff outings.
Esperanza Garcia worked the shutout in goal for Kilgore, which has allowed just two goals in three postseason matches.
Rivers broke the 0-0 deadlock with a goal six minutes into the second half. She made it 2-0 six minutes later, and finished off the hat trick with 15:39 to play.
The Lady Bulldogs, who split with Spring Hill during the regular season, will advance to next weekend's Region II Tournament at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kilgore will take on either Melissa or Anna in the 6:30 p.m. Friday contest.
Spring Hill ends the season with a 12-10-1 record.