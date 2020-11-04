ST. MARY’S 3, CAMBRIDGE 0: Lawrence Scribner scored twice, Roman Almazan found the back of the net once as the St. Mary’s Knights earned a 3-0 win over Cambridge School of Dallas in a TAPPS area playoff match at Longview’s Lear Park.
Mia Kittner assisted on one goal, and Taylor Darnell had seven saves in goal for the Knights.
St. Mary’s will face North Dallas Academy in the next round. Details of that match will be released later.
CHCS 3, DENTON CALVARY 0: Thomas Carroll scored teice and added an an assist for the Sentinels, and Christian Heritage Classical School blanked Denton Calvary, 3-0, n an area playoff game on Tuesday.
Trinity Lamber added a goal, and Jesse Dennis assisted on a goal for the Sentinels.
Cade Brumit recorded six saves in goal.
The Sentinels advance to the regional round, with details of that match to be announced later.
FROM STAFF REPORTS