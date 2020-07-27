LeTourneau University Director of Athletics Terri Deike recently announced the hiring of Alyssa Taramona as women’s head soccer coach.
“We are excited to welcome Alyssa Taramona to the LeTourneau University Athletic Department family,” Deike said. “Alyssa brings collegiate soccer playing experience to the department, along with enthusiasm and a love for the student-athletes. I believe she will be an asset to the department, and will work tirelessly to move the women’s soccer program forward.”
Taramona served as head coach for one season at Schreiner in 2019. Prior to Schreiner, Taramona was a graduate assistant coach at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. She was part of a staff that went 28-25-8 from 2016-18. A former All-Heartland Conference goalkeeper, she helped the Rattlers put up 13 shutouts during her three years coaching at her alma mater.
“I’m honored to be able to accept this position at LeTourneau University,” Taramona said. “I’m excited to help the program continue its success, not just on the field, but in the classroom as well. I think that it’s a great prestigious program. I look forward to getting to know the girls, getting to know the university, and continuing the success its had.”
She has head coaching experience at the high school and club levels in San Antonio. She has a goalkeeping Level 1 diploma. Taramona also has advanced technical training in three areas: passing patterns and functional training, developing a team philosophy and purpose, and creating talent: how to get the best from soccer.
LeTourneau finished 9-8-1 overall and 5-5-1 in the ASC last season.
A native of Forney, Taramona was a four-year letter winner at St. Mary’s. She finished her career as the school’s all-time saves leader with 261 career stops. She also set the record for saves in a season.
Taramona earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in exercise and sport science from St. Mary’s. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from St. Mary’s.