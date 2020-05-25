Longview assistant boys coach Margaret Fenet Wright and Lobo players Raul Torrez and Jesus Galvan were among nearly two dozen area players or coaches honored over the weekend as the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches released its all-state and all-region teams for the 2020 season.
Wright was named the boys assistant Coach of the Year for Region II in Class 6A. Torrez was a first team all-region goalkeeper, and Galvan earned honorable mention all-state honors from his forward position.
In Class 5A, Region II, Pine Tree’s Octavio Jacquez earned first team all-region honors as a goalkeeper, while teammates Brandt Herber (forward) and Erik Gonzalez (defender) were second team selections.
Mount Pleasant forward Jazheel Yepez was a first team all-region forward, and teammate Brian Ramirez picked up second team all-region honors as a midfielder.
Kilgore, Sabine and Pittsburg players were honored in Class 4A, Region II.
Kilgore’s Tray Epps took top honors, earning first team all-state accolades from his forward position.
Second team all-state honors went to Kilgore goalkeeper Daniel Estrella and teammate Richie Avalos (defender).
Earning first team all-region honors were Kilgore midfielder Wanya Mcintyre, Sabine forward Eduardo Jaimes, Pittsburg goalkeeper Marc Germilus, Pittsburg defender Sammy Ramirez and Pittsburg forward Marco Trejo.
Sabine forward Fernando Jaimes and Pittsburg Midfielder Kevin Ramirez were honorable mention all-region selections.
Carthage picked up four honors in Class 4A, Region III. Jacob Whatley was a first team all-region goalkeeker. Defender Shooter Stevenson and midfielder Pedro Garcia were second team all-region picks, and forward Nestor Hernandez earned honorable mention all-region status.
GIRLS
Kilgore forward Emma Taylor was the lone girl from the area honored by TASCO, earning first team all-region accolades.