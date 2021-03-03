P. TREE 7, MARSHALL 2: Brandt Herber and Aaron Bocanegra proved to a dynamic 1-2 punch for Pine Tree as the Pirates rolled to a 7-2 win over Marshall on Thursday.
The Pirates took a 3-0 halftime lead with Bocanegra and Herber both scoring once and assisting on goals. Bocanegra scored first off a dish from Herber, and then Herber found the back of the net off a dish from Alberto Alba. Gio Zamora took a pass from Bocanegra and blasted it home in the 20th minute for a 3-0 cushion.
After Marshall scored early in the second half, Bocanegra assisted on a goal by Askel Vasquez and then scored off a dish from Herber for a 5-1 Pirate lead.
Marshall made it 5-2, but Herber dished to Bocanegra for a goal in the 71st minute and then Edgar Bocanegra got into the scoring act after an assist from Aaron Bocanegra to close things out for the Pirates.
Octavio Jaquez had four saves for Pine Tree.