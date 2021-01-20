Host team Longview rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to secure a 1-1 tie against former district rival Tyler Legacy on Thursday in the opening round of the Longview Lady Lobo Showcase.
Legacy scored at the 33-minute mark of the first half and held a 1-0 lead at intermission. The Lady Lobos answered with a goal from Tatum Fenton off an assist from Alexandra Sanchez at the 36-minute mark of the second half.
Camryn Jacobs, Alexa Polanco and Izzy Hough were listed as standouts for the Lady Lobos, who moved to 4-3-1 with the tie.
In other varsity action at the tournament on Thursday, it was Palestine 1, Nacogdoches 0; Mount Pleasant 1, Lufkin 0;Legacy 6, Whitehouse 1 and Texas High 6, Sabine 1.
In JV action, Longview and Legacy 1 battled to a 2-2 deadlock, while Mount Pleasant blanked Nacogoches, 3-0, Jacksonville defeated Palestine, 7-1 and Texas High defeated Legacy 2, 6-0.
Today’s schedule at Lobo Stadium for varsity games has Mount Pleasant vs. Sabine at 10 a.m., Texas High vs. Palestine at noon, Lufkin vs. Legacy at 2 p.m. and Whitehouse vs. Texas High at 4 p.m. The Lady Lobos take on Nacogdoches at 6 p.m. on the grass field.
The JV schedule (grass field) has Legacy 2 vs. Palestine at 10 a.m., Jacksonville vs. Mount Pleasant at noon, Legacy 1 vs. Texas High at 2 p.m. and Nacogdoches vs. Longview at 4 p.m.