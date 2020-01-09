GIRLS PINE TREE
■ PINE TREE 1 RED OAK 1: After a scoreless first half, Pine Tree and Red Oak came up with single goals in the second half, leading to a 1-1 draw in opening round play of the Pine Tree Tournament on Thursday.
Red Oak scored seven minutes into the second half and it wasn’t until three minutes remained in regulation that Pine Tree came up with the equalizer. Meredith Fisher on an assist from Sayge Lohman knotted things at 1-1.
Abby Walker was solid in goal for the Lady Pirates and finished with six saves. Sophie Fisher and Catherine Maximo also played good defense in field.
Pine Tree (2-1-1) plays Pleasant Grove today at 6 p.m.
■ HENDERSON 3, LINDALE 1: The Henderson Lady Lions notched their first win of the soccer season with a 3-1 decision over the Lady Eagles of Lindale in opening round play of the Pine Tree Tournament.
Mia McNew found the back of the net on a feed from Josie Arellano, while she and Gabby Bell picked up unassisted goals to round out scoring.
Henderson (1-2-2) faces John Tyler today in a 4 p.m. start.
LUFKIN
■ LONGVIEW 2, LUFKIN 0: LUFKIN — A dominating defensive performance resulted in the Longview Lady Lobos garnering a 2-0 shutout of the host Lufkin Lady Panthers in first round action at Thursday’s Lady Pack Showcase.
Longview (2-1-2) recorded its fourth shutout of 2020 and for goalie Alana Byrdsong, it was her first of the season.
The Lady Lobos scored at the 19:00 mark of the first half wirh Alexandra Sanchez took a pass from Colleen Gilliland and found the back of the net. Longview’s final score came with a minute to play when Kyla Johnson, on a feed from Sanchez, registered.
Sweeper Alexandra Rojas along with Gabby Casimiro and Abigail Archer were lauded for defense.
Longview meets New Caney this morning in a 10 a.m. kick.
HUDSON
■ BULLARD 5, TATUM 3: HUDSON — A 2-1 halftime lead went by the boards for the Tatum Lady Eagles as the Bullard Lady Panthers rallied for a 5-3 win in Thurdsay action at the Hudson Tournament.
Yuvia Vazquez accounted for all three Tatum tallies. Ajah Henderson assisted in one of the goals for the Lady Eagles.
From Staff Reports