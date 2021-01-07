BOYS
P. TREE 7, SABINE 0: Erik Gonzalez and Brand Herber scored a couple of goals apiece, Herber and Aaron Bocanegra assisted on two goals apiece and the Pine Tree Pirates opened play in the Pine Tree Invitational with a 7-0 shutout of Sabine.
The Pirates faced Palestine later in the day.
Gonzalez got the Pirates on the board with this first goal of the game, and Giovanni Zamora added a goal for Pine Tree — both goals coming off assists from Bocanegra.
Herber and Bocanegra added goals, with Eris Herrera assisting on Herber’s goal and Herber dishing to Bocanegra for the score and a 4-0 lead.
Herber’s second goal of the contest was assisted by Luis Alba, and then Herber assisted on a goal from Alberto Alba for a 6-0 lead.
Raj Patel dished to Gonzalez for the final goal of the contest.
Today’s schedule has Pine Tree vs. Marshall at 9 a.m., Palestine vs. Whitehous at 11 a.m., Kilgore vs. Nacogdoches at 1 p.m., Marshall vs. Whitehouse at 3 p.m., Hallsville vs. Palestine at 5 p.m. and Pine Tree vs. Kilgore at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium.
At old Pine Tree Stadium, it’s Nacogdoches vs. Sabine at 9 a.m. and Hallsville vs. Sabine at 1 p.m.