LOBOS WIN 2: NORTH FORNEY — The Longview Lobos won twice on Thursday to open play at the Jackrabbit Invitational, defeating Crandall (6-1) and North Forney 5-0.
Alex Flores scored three first-half goals against Crandall. Karsten Guerra, Caden Hardison and Miguel Rojo all found the back of the net in the second half for Longview.
Against North Forney, Flores had three more goals, Kelsey one and Miguel A. Gonzalez one to make it a 5-0 blowout.
Ayden Gonzales and Michael Smith were top defenders for the Lobos, and Jared Zuniga created plays in midfield for the Lobos, who will take on Wylie East at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in Forney.
Longview is 3-0 on the young season.
The Lobo JV B team tied Lindale (0-0), and the JV A team defeated Palestine (3-0) in the Pine Tree Invitational on Thursday.
TATUM 3, CUMBERLAND 1: TATUM — The Tatum Eagles opened the season on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Cumberland Academy.
Giani Garza scored twice to lead the way for Tatum. His goals were assisted by Joe Rojas and Gabriel Cantellano.
Late in the contest, Cantellano also dished out an assist to Camilo Sandoval to close out the scoring for the Eagles.
Felipe Campozano faced 12 shots on goal and made seven saves for the Eagles, giving up a goal on a free kick.
GirlsWYLIE 1, LONGVIEW 0: WYLIE — Host team Wylie scored the lone goal of the contest on a penalty kick with 3:41 left in the contest to hand the Longview Lady Lobos a 1-0 setback in the season-opener for Longview at the Wylie Tournament.
Longview, which suits up just three seniors, got solid play from goalie Emma Wright, midfielder Karen Juarez, forward Kat Markowitz and forward Lily Fierros in the loss.
The Lady Lobos will take on Lake Highlands at 11:50 a.m. on Friday and then battle Celina at 8:10 a.m. on Saturday.